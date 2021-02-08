Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 19,467 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 338.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.57. 168,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,400. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

