Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 2,065 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.08. 762,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,058. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.