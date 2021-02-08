Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 209.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.35. 37,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,983. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

