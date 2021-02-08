Grove Bank & Trust Buys 457 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $10.64 on Monday, hitting $280.08. 325,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

