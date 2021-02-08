Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.45. 39,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,188. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

