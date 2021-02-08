Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,512,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $54.73. 291,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,365,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

