Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 435 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $466.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

