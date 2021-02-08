Growth DeFi 1-Day Volume Tops $9.90 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $122.67 or 0.00282733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and $9.90 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Growth DeFi Token Trading

