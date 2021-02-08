Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$28.80, with a volume of 275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.48. The firm has a market cap of C$799.43 million and a P/E ratio of -55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.53%.

In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,270.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

