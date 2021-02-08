Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$28.80, with a volume of 275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.48. The firm has a market cap of C$799.43 million and a P/E ratio of -55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,270.
About Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
