Guggenheim Increases The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,400.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $932.73.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,123.33 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,126.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $966.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.42.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

