Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Up 10.8%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $4.60. 1,013,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,411% from the average session volume of 67,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 96.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.