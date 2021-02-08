GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and $6.77 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001738 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,975,755 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.