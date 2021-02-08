GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

