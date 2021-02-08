HackenAI (HAI) Market Cap Hits $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00050204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00175844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193725 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00061784 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

