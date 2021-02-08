Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Up 5.6%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 9,139,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,924,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

