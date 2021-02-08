Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,386 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

