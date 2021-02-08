Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,961 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 208.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

