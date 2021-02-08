Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.77

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.70. Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.15 million and a PE ratio of 18.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12.

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.19 million during the quarter.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in real assets in Canada. The company's property portfolio includes commercial, forest, and residential properties. It also invests in securities of companies holding property, and energy and infrastructure assets. As of December 31, 2019, the company holds an interest in four heritage commercial buildings, and the ground and second floor premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

