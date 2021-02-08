Handshake Market Cap Reaches $61.92 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $61.92 million and $1.80 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.11 or 0.03962602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00377113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.47 or 0.01101113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.00445990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00363330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00223701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00020106 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 353,747,935 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

