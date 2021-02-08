Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 3,575 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.