HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

HONE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of HONE opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

