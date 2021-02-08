Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$315.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.17 million.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$30.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$642.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$30.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.39%.

In other news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,205,625. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $357,699 over the last 90 days.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

