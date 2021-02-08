Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,883 shares of company stock worth $547,584. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Harmonic by 39.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 181,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

