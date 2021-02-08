Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 15th (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:HRMY) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 15th. Harmony Biosciences had issued 5,348,837 shares in its IPO on August 19th. The total size of the offering was $128,372,088 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of HRMY opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

