Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 285,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 339,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
