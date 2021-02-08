Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.