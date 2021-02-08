Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,854 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

