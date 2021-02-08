Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 30,904 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

