Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

