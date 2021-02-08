Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 463,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $209.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average is $196.52. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

