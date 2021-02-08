Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,711 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

