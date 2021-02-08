Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

