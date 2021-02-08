Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.83. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

