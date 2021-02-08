Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after buying an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 501,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after buying an additional 439,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 587,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after buying an additional 397,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $92.91 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

