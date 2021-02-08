Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVR by 8,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $11,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,668.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,210.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4,111.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,693.59.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

