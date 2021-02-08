Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Duke Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

