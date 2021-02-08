Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.85 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,999,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 614,490 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 247,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

