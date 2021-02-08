Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 141,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 133,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
HBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.