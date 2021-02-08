Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 141,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 133,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

HBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.