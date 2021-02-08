Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $269.49 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $125.46 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $269.49 or 0.00626112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 482,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,538 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

