Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Shares Up 20.8%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) shot up 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 416,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 555,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Get Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.