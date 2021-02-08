Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Hasbro worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $80,379,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 761,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $4.16 on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,950. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

