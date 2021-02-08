Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

HAS opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.