HashBX (HBX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. HashBX has a total market cap of $724,593.66 and approximately $52.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HashBX has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.01050091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.22 or 0.05406403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000151 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.