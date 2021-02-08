Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 46.2% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $80.20 million and $662,132.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00012853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.93 or 0.03968969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00376919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.03 or 0.01100942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00440571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.94 or 0.00362158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00222958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,492,266 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.