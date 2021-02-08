HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.51% from the company’s previous close.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

