HC Wainwright Raises Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

