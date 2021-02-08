HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.44

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.44 and last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 5459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

