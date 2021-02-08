Head to Head Analysis: Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) vs. Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pactiv Evergreen 0 3 5 0 2.63 Reynolds Consumer Products 0 1 8 0 2.89

Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus target price of $17.36, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus target price of $36.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Pactiv Evergreen.

Profitability

This table compares Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pactiv Evergreen N/A N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products 10.62% 25.37% 8.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Pactiv Evergreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pactiv Evergreen $7.12 billion 0.38 $91.00 million $1.84 8.35 Reynolds Consumer Products $3.03 billion 2.09 $225.00 million $1.45 20.83

Reynolds Consumer Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pactiv Evergreen. Pactiv Evergreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reynolds Consumer Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Pactiv Evergreen on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products. The Food Merchandising segment provides clear rigid-display containers, containers for prepared and ready-to-eat food, trays for meat and poultry, and molded fiber cartons. The Beverage Merchandising segment offers cartons for fresh refrigerated beverage products. This segment also provides integrated fresh carton systems, which include printed cartons with high-impact graphics, spouts, and filling machines, as well as fiber-based liquid packaging board and range of paper-based products. It serves full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors. The company, formerly known as Reynolds Group Holdings Limited. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment sells trash and food storage bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong, Hefty Strong Trash Bags, Hefty Renew, and Hefty Slider Bags brands. It offers a suite of indoor and outdoor trash bags and contractor bags, including blue and clear recycling bags, compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the Hefty EnergyBag Program. The Hefty Tableware segment provides disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

