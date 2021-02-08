Head to Head Comparison: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) vs. BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF)

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kforce alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kforce and BG Staffing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 3 3 0 2.50 BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kforce presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.27%. BG Staffing has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. Given BG Staffing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than Kforce.

Volatility and Risk

Kforce has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kforce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BG Staffing pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BG Staffing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kforce and BG Staffing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.35 billion 0.73 $130.86 million $2.35 19.18 BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.49 $13.25 million $1.67 8.43

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 3.77% 32.56% 12.29% BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48%

Summary

Kforce beats BG Staffing on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, and technology industries. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business and cost analysis, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment also provides transactional services, which include accounts payable and receivable, billing, payroll, credit and collections, and cash application; decision making services; and operational and technical services. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.