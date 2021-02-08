Head-To-Head Comparison: Loews (NYSE:L) versus The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

Loews (NYSE:L) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Loews alerts:

This table compares Loews and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews -8.71% 3.16% 0.77% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Loews and The Seibels Bruce Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $14.93 billion 0.88 $932.00 million N/A N/A The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loews and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loews presently has a consensus price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk & Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Loews shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loews beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds. It also provides commercial property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, it offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. Further, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,610 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, the company operates a chain of 26 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.